FLORENCE, Ky. — A fan at Florence Mall for the Reds Caravan finale asked manager Bryan Price a simple question:

Is this the year the Reds are going to win the World Series?

“There’s no reason to think it’s not,” Price said.

That got some mild chuckles from the crowd, but Price continued.

“We have a good team,” he said. “It’s a matter of battling the teams in the National League Central. The Cubs have separated themselves from the pack. But we would love to surprise the world.”

It would be more than a surprise. It would be absolute stunner if the Reds won it all. But Price’s assessment that the team would be better pleased the fans who showed up in numbers on a snowy Sunday morning.

They waited patiently for autographs and pictures. The folks who show up at Caravan and Redsfest are the core of the fan base. They love their Reds thick and thin — and the last three years have been mighty thin.

I think they understand the rebuild. They are a patient group.

