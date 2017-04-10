Sunday brunch is a staple of many Easter celebrations. Whether you're going after church services or simply want to welcome spring with a delicious meal, Cincinnati has a bunch of Sunday brunch options -- and Sunday supper options, too!

Here are nine that we consider the best, but be sure to make reservations early; these restaurants book quickly.

Cozy's Cafe & Pub (Hamilton): Head north to Cozy's Cafe & Pub, where chef Dana Adkins' local-focused, adventurous menu will translate into a buffet featuring favorites such as leg of lamb, bourbon maple-glazed ham and new twists like smoked trout rillettes and collard-artichoke dip. There also will be a mimosa and a bloody mary bar. $30 for adults, $14 for children ages 5-10, children under 5 free. Three seatings: 9 and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For reservations, visit cozyscafeandpub.com or call 513-644-9365.

Via Vite (Downtown): Easter with an Italian twist? Head to Via Vite for just that: Italian black truffle deviled eggs; Tuscan breakfast with pork belly, cannellini bean ragout and a fried egg; and carving stations with leg of lamb, pork loin and beet-cured salmon. $30 for adults, $10 children age 12 and under. For reservations, go to viavite.com, OpenTable or call 513-721-8483.

Metropole (Downtown): Quinoa hash, avocado toast with scrambled eggs, chermoula and radishes on Blue Oven toast and Fage yogurt with hazelnut praline? Metropole's Easter brunch is a little less traditional, but it has all of the flavors of spring. For $30, choose from a prix fixe menu, which includes coffee and juice. Don't forget to try one of Metropole's brunch cocktails.

Commonwealth Bistro (Covington): Talk about local. Commonwealth Bistro is offering a special Easter supper: a prix fixe menu of beet pickled deviled eggs; a choice of roasted leg of lamb or sweet tea-glazed Sky Haven ham with minted peas, pearl onions and scalloped potatoes; and an ice cream sundae featuring Covington's own Papas Chocolate Easter Eggs. $25 per person; make reservations at commonwealthbistro.com.

DeSha's (Montgomery): There's no better prime rib in town than deSha's, and it's a feature on the Easter menu. The regular menu, which includes the aforementioned prime rib, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, will be joined by other brunch favorites as well. Grab a mimosa or a bloody mary and enjoy.

The Golden Lamb (Lebanon): The oldest restaurant in Ohio has one of the best Easter dinners. Start with a mimosa or maple peach spritz and feast on the Easter menu all day long: Maple dijon ham, braised lamb shank and beef tenderloin are all on the menu. Finish with a homemade pie.

Jag's (West Chester): This prix fixe brunch menu is great for kids and adults. For adults ($32 or $42, depending on entree choice) try chicken and waffles, honey baked ham, filet and short rib benedict or herb-crusted prime rib; a first course of soup, salad or fresh fruit; two sides (such as sweet potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes or asparagus); and dessert. Kids eat for $15, including a first course, a kid-friendly entree, a side and dessert (and a craft area to keep them occupied). Jag's also will serve its regular menu.

Red Roost Tavern (Downtown): Eat local at Red Roost Tavern for Easter: Red Roost uses lots of ingredients from local purveyors such as Carriage House Farms, Eckerlin and Traderspoint Creamery. Steel-cut oatmeal, corned beef hash and ham-and-egg biscuit sliders are available, as well as a chorizo omelet and bagels with smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Blinkers Tavern (Covington): Grab a seat on the patio for Easter brunch this year at Blinkers. The traditional Sunday brunch, which includes eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy and French toast cassoulet, is $10.95 for adults, $6.95 for children ages 4-12 and free for children under age 4. Brunch drinks such as killer bloody marys and the Winner's Circle (peach vodka, peach puree and Champagne) can help you celebrate in style. And there will be a special Easter brunch buffet available, too.

Where are you headed for brunch on Easter? Tweet me at @winemedineme!