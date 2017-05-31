CINCINNATI -- Nine trades have shaped the Reds roster this year.

Trades, particularly when you're trading for prospects, are best judged well down the road -- four, five, six years.

But there's no fun in that.

So we're going to go ahead and rate them one through nine, knowing full well that the list might be different in four years -- or four weeks for that matter. We're considering the potential of each trade, but mostly we're looking at how it looks right now. So here goes:

Jose Peraza, left, and Scott Schebler, right, are two of the three players traded to the Reds for Todd Frazier.

1. Todd Frazier for Scott Schebler, Jose Peraza and Brandon Dixon

Dec. 16, 2015

This looks like a slam-dunk winner for the Reds. Schebler is outhitting Frazier by a wide margin, so you'd take the trade just on that alone. Then you've got Peraza's potential. Remember, he's only 22. Plus, this trade gave the Reds great economic flexibility this year. Frazier is making $12 million. Schebler and Peraza are making $540,000 each.

Without the savings, the Reds probably would not have been able to add the veterans they did. Reliever Drew Storen ($3 million), starter Scott Feldman ($2.3 million) and infielder Scooter Gennett ($2.5 million), combined with Schebler and Peraza, make $8.86 million.

Eugenio Suarez of the Cincinnati Reds bats during a spring training game against the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark on March 1, 2016.

2. Alfredo Simon for Eugenio Suarez and Jonathan Crawford

Dec. 11, 2014

Another big winner. Simon was basically done as an effective pitcher when the Reds sent him to Detroit. You can't fault them for brining him back, however.

Suarez looks like a potential All-Star. Maybe this year. He's currently fifth in the National League in Wins Above Replacement. His bat obviously plays well, but the fact that he's gotten so much better at third base increases his value greatly. He's also a great clubhouse guy -- upbeat, friendly and hardworking.

Adam Duvall was the feel-good story of the 2016 season. He got his first real chance in the majors in his seventh professional season.

3. Mike Leake for Adam Duvall and Keury Mella

July 30, 2015

Another winner. When this trade was made, I thought Mella was the key. He was rated higher in the San Francisco Giants system. Duvall had great power, but he didn't have a position and hadn't proven he could hit at the big-league level.

Then the Reds put him in left field. All he did last year was become a Gold Glove finalist. He also hit 31 home runs and drove in 103 runs. He's showing this year that he wasn't a one-hit wonder.

Mella will likely pitch in the majors.

Anthony DeSclafani of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 4, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

4. Mat Latos for Anthony DeSclafani, Chad Wallach

Dec. 11, 2014

This trade looks really good, considering how Latos' career has been in a continuous nosedive since it happened. I'd have it higher on the list if DeSclafani had been able to stay consistently healthy.

Cody Reed

5. Johnny Cueto for Brandon Finnegan, Cody Reed and John Lamb

July 26, 2015

This trade will ultimately be judged by how good Reed is. There are people in the Reds organization who see him as a top-of-the-rotation starter. The last season-and-a-half hasn't helped their argument.

If Finnegan gets healthy and back to what he was, the trade would be a solid B anyway. Reed could turn it into an A+.

Brandon Phillips

6. Brandon Phillips for two guys I could not name if you gave me three guesses

Feb. 12, 2017

I'd still rate this trade as a winner for the Reds (and, yes, I know they're paying $13 million of his salary with Braves). The Reds had to move away from Phillips. They had to get a spot for Peraza. And more than a few people credit the improved clubhouse atmosphere to Phillips' departure.

Dan Straily of the Cincinnati Reds reacts at the end of the fourth inning after giving up two runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers to trail 2-1 at Dodger Stadium on May 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

7. Dan Straily for Luis Castillo, Austin Brice

Jan. 19, 2017

This one has the potential to climb. The Reds love Castillo, and Brice looks like a serviceable reliever. But it's pretty clear that this trade badly hurts the Reds for this year. The rotation woes are the reason for the team's recent struggles. Straily was the most reliable starter last year.

If Castillo comes up and pitches well this year, it will make this trade look a lot better.

Aroldis Chapman of the Cincinnati Reds pitches in the ninth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on May 11, 2014 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

8. Aroldis Chapman for Rookie Davis, Caleb Cotham, Eric Jagielo

Dec. 28, 2015

Davis could salvage this trade somewhat. But trading Chapman was destined for badness once he turned his garage into a shooting range. The Reds should have traded him at the deadline in 2015.

Jay Bruce of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by teammates after he hit a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the seventh inning at AT&T Park on July 27, 2016.

9. Jay Bruce for Dilson Herrera and Max Wotell

Aug. 1, 2016

Herrera's hitting .230-something at Louisville. He's only 23, so he could get better. But right now, this looks like the worst of the bunch.

John Fay is a freelance sports columnist; this column represents his opinion. Contact him at johnfayman@aol.com.