COVINGTON -- On April 7, an immigrant mother will at last fulfill her lifelong dream of running a restaurant.

For two nights only, Hisako "Chako" Okawa will open her pop-up restaurant, La Casa de Chako, at the Hellmann Creative Center in Covington.

Chako moved from Japan in 2015 to be near her son and his family, who were living in Covington at that time.

"I was educated as a nurse, but cooking is my passion," she said.

Prior to emigrating from Japan, Chako prepared herself for a career transition and attended culinary school while working as a nurse. Today, she is a home-based chef who runs a custom-order home bakery, making breads and cakes, and also teaches classes on baking, Japanese cuisine and healthy cooking.

Though her son has since moved on to the West Coast, she is staying in Northern Kentucky to build her culinary career. Thanks to the chef fellowship program at The Center for Great Neighborhoods, Chako is finally able to complete the transition from her home to a commercial setting.

"My education and experience was in Japan, and although in many ways the principles are the same, this opportunity has proven invaluable for my business," she said

The center's program manager, Kate Greene, said the chef fellowship program kicked off in January.

"The goal is to give an immigrant, home-based cook who has interest in starting a restaurant the chance to actually experience what running one is like," Greene said.

Chako and her pop-up restaurant