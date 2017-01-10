NEWTOWN, Ohio -- The Urban Grill food truck proudly displays the catchphrase "Bacon built this city." Now, bacon has built a restaurant for this popular food truck operation.

After more than three years of serving handcrafted sandwiches, Urban Grill owners Betsy Eicher and her brother-in-law, Randy Reichelderfer, will open a restaurant at 6623 Main St. in Newtown on Jan. 11.

It's one way to make Urban Grill's food more accessible to its growing fan base.

"We thought mobile food vending would make it easier for people to find us, because we would go to where the people are," Eicher said.

However, the opposite has happened.

"We'd do private parties or ticketed events, and people just couldn't get to us," she said.

When the pair started prospecting restaurant locations in 2015, Eicher "just wasn't feeling it" -- not until Reichelderfer showed her an 1870s farmhouse in Newtown.

"The farmhouse had a lot of charm, and it's right on Route 32," she said.

Reichelderfer and Eicher, who live in Anderson Township, liked how Newtown "was very encouraging of businesses." The parks and recreation in the surrounding areas didn't hurt either.

"There are 36 soccer fields around us," Eicher said. "The pickle ball courts by the soccer fields are full all the time."

The duo bought the farmhouse and converted it into a full-fledged restaurant. The exposed ceiling beams, low ceiling and intimate feel made the farmhouse the perfect space for a coffee bar, which has open seating for roughly 30.

"We did as little as possible to the farmhouse," Eicher said. "We liked the 'bones.' "

Reichelderfer and Eicher built additions to the farmhouse to create three different dining areas: the main, private and porch dining rooms. The main dining room seats roughly 35, and the porch room (an enclosed porch) seats approximately 28.

