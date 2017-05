CINCINNATI — The guy with the 13-letter name saved the day for the Reds. It’s too early to say if saved the season. But Asher Wojciechowski stopped the spiral around the drain for at least one day.

Wojciechowski, unemployed until late April, got his first big league win in the Reds’ 12-8, comeback victory over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. He allowed one hit over 3 2/3 innings.

“To be home a month ago, then to have this happen today is pretty remarkable,” Wojciechowski said. “I’m on cloud nine right now. It feels so good.”

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak. They could start another one tomorrow, but it was clear that some pitchers have to step up or this season is going to continue to go bad.

Wojciechowski did that for at least one day. He was brought from Louisville — he got the call at 1:30 Saturday morning — to save the weary bullpen.

He did a little more than that.

