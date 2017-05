CINCINNATI -- No one from the Reds office asked, but I’ve got some advice: Don’t trade Zack Cozart.

The reasons for trading Cozart are many. He’s a free agent. He’s a 31-year-old shortstop. He won’t be around when the Reds contend again. His value will never be higher, given that he’s putting up the best numbers of his career. So flip him for a prospect or two.

Cozart knows he’s in for another ride on the rumor mill.

“There’s no doubt,” Cozart said. “I don’t have a long-term deal. I’m going to be a free agent. It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen. The talks will get pretty heavy.”

Trading makes sense in the cold, numeric/economic baseball world. But in the real world, it makes no sense.

In simple terms, you’re not going to gain enough from trading a half-season of Cozart to offset what you lose in his absence. And I’d be writing the same thing if Cozart was hitting .248 instead of .348.

Cozart brings a lot to the Reds besides great defense and his bat. Dusty Baker called him the best prepared player to come through the minor leagues in Baker’s tenure as Reds manager.

WCPO Insiders can read more reasons John Fay thinks the Reds should keep Zack Cozart.