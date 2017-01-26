Cloudy
PHOENIX, AZ - Reds manager Bryan Price watches a 4-0 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 29, 2014. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Owner Bob Castellini is always hesitant to over-promise, but he thinks the Reds can break the string of losing seasons at three.
“It’s an opportunity to answer questions and give the folks out there an understanding of where we’re headed,” Price said. “There’s not a more important time than now when the team’s had a few years of struggle. We’ve painted the picture of rebuilding and trying to get back on top of our game, working toward being a continual presence in the National League Central, competing again for postseason and World Series championships. It’s been a painful ride to this point.