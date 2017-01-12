HARRISON, Ohio - It isn’t every day you see a bishop at a groundbreaking.

“No, this is the first time I’ve done this,” Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said after blessing the ground at JTM Food Group’s $26.1 million expansion in Harrison Jan. 7.

He was there because JTM President Tony Maas invited him.

“Tony is a man of deep, deep faith,” Schnurr said. “He commits this company, the profits of this company to further the teachings of Christ. That’s pretty impressive.”

It’s easy to find evidence of that commitment, from the Right-to-Life ads on the back of company trucks to the $1.4 million in grants awarded to mostly religious charities in the Maas Family Foundation’s 2015 tax return.

Maas calls it a unifier for his 475-employee company, where department meetings often start with a prayer and revenue grew nearly 8 percent to $167 million in 2016.

“Might sound crazy,” Maas said. “But in a lot of ways it’s a ministry to us. It’s a calling, a vocation. We cannot hire people, cannot work with charities and work in the community unless JTM is successful. So, that is a driving force among everyone here.”

