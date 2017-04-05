The Trump administration has proposed nearly $6 billion in cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a report by The Washington Post. The cuts would drastically reduce or eliminate programs aimed at helping low-income urban residents and revitalizing blighted urban areas. One program that would be eliminated would be the Community Development Block Grant, which has spurred redevelopment projects in urban areas. Cincinnati in 2016 received $13 million from the CDBG, which was used for job training and placement, repairs on low-income housing and business district revitalization. With this proposed budget, Cincinnati's urban poor could see themselves cut off from programs that could help get them on their feet.

