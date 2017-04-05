Fair
The Trump administration has proposed nearly $6 billion in cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a report by The Washington Post. The cuts would drastically reduce or eliminate programs aimed at helping low-income urban residents and revitalizing blighted urban areas. One program that would be eliminated would be the Community Development Block Grant, which has spurred redevelopment projects in urban areas. Cincinnati in 2016 received $13 million from the CDBG, which was used for job training and placement, repairs on low-income housing and business district revitalization. With this proposed budget, Cincinnati's urban poor could see themselves cut off from programs that could help get them on their feet.
Kevin Necessary is the editorial cartoonist for WCPO. His opinions do not represent those of WCPO.
WCPO Insiders can scroll down to see some of Kevin's rough sketches from the week.
WCPO Insiders scroll down to see some of Kevin's rough sketches from the week.
Kevin's Sketchbook
Caption This — March Madness
Selection Sunday is coming up, and with three local teams apparently heading to the NCAA tournament I had a great Caption This topic.
I started by doing a series of small sketches on Post-it Notes. I LOVE Post-it Notes. They're perfect for quick doodles, and when coming up with a composition, it always helps to draw small so you can get a quick read if the composition works or not.
After I worked out the composition, I did a larger sketch on cheap newsprint so I could get approval for the drawing. It gave me a good basis for the final sketch.
That leads me to the tighter, final sketch, where I've worked out everything I need to start the inking and coloring of the cartoon.