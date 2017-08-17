CINCINNATI -- Let the fun begin.

Two area games kick off the Ohio high school football season for the entire state next week.

After such a memorable 2016 campaign in the Cincinnati area last fall, what will this season bring as an encore?

We’ll start to find out Aug. 23 when the much-anticipated Week 1 schedule of games starts with Hughes at Deer Park (part of the Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown) and Purcell Marian at Summit Country Day (7 p.m. kickoffs). That is just the beginning of an extended weekend of football that goes through Aug. 26.

As 719 varsity high school teams in Ohio prepare for this season, let’s take a look at nine storylines to watch in Cincinnati:

1. Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown

The 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest high school football showcase has plenty of marquee games next week. It’s been well documented how six of those games were moved from Nippert Stadium due to the NCAA legislation, but nonetheless it shouldn’t take away from the quality matchups including Colerain at La Salle Aug. 26, which is the start of a home-and-home series.

Watch for Elder versus Lakota West at Princeton Aug. 26. Tom Grippa returns to the high school head coaching ranks as Milford plays at Oak Hills. Grippa coached at Fairfield in the first Showdown in 1998. St. Xavier, the reigning Division I state champion and rated No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps, plays Hinsdale Central (Illinois) at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Princeton. St. X is 10-3 in the Showdown under Bombers coach Steve Specht since 2004 and has only one loss to an Ohio team in the event in that span (Colerain in 2008).

The Ohio portion of the 20th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown starts Aug. 23.

2. La Salle goes for four-peat

La Salle, the reigning three-time Division II state champions, is just the ninth Ohio school to win at least three consecutive state titles and the first locally since Moeller (1975-77). La Salle has an opportunity to win a fourth consecutive state title with its third coach in four years.

Only four teams in Ohio history have won four or more consecutive state titles. La Salle is trying to become the most recent program to join the list since Coldwater (2012-2015). The Lancers have a new coach in Pat McLaughlin and he’s implemented a more up-tempo offense this summer.

“It’s awesome,” La Salle senior tight end and UC commit Josh Whyle said. “I am loving the new offense.”

La Salle features other several key returning players including senior quarterback Griffin Merritt (1,930 passing yards and 21 touchdowns), along with senior linebacker Zach Rumpke and junior linebackers Brody Ingle and Garrett Bledsoe. Ingle had 68 tackles including four sacks last season and was one of only four sophomores to be named to the GCL South first team. Watch for sophomore running back Cam Porter in the backfield.

La Salle senior tight end Josh Whyle is verbally committed to UC. (Photo by Mike Noyes/TriStateFootball.com)

3. The Bombers are back

St. Xavier became the first five-loss team to win a state title in Ohio high school football history last season. The Bombers admit nothing can top last season -- a year filled with injuries and adversity. But the team held a preseason meeting in the locker room and vowed to turn the page.

“I think what last year taught the kids was you never know and not to give up,” St. X coach Steve Specht said. “We played so many people different last year. This senior class has an opportunity to write their own story and what’s it going to read every year.”

This is a strong senior class led by quarterback Chase Wolf, a Wisconsin commit, who threw for 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Wolf is very confident in his leadership ability and the players have noticed that this preseason too. Watch for senior slot receiver Cameron Specht (68 receptions in 2016) and senior wide receiver Andrew Wittrock (50 receptions). The Bombers, rated No. 18 nationally by MaxPreps, are strong on the defensive front including senior defensive linemen Blake Bacevich (UC commit) and Bobby Jefferson II. St. X has the longest active streak of consecutive playoff appearances (eight) among Division I area teams.

St. Xavier senior quarterback Chase Wolf is verbally committed to Wisconsin. (Tony Tribble/WCPO contributor)

4. Who emerges from the GMC?

Colerain has won 17 consecutive Greater Miami Conference titles but in some ways the Cardinals are flying under the radar in preseason discussion thanks in part to St. Xavier's state title in 2016.

Make no mistake -- the Cardinals are solid yet again and have the seniors and underclassmen to prove it. Yet there are legitimate contenders to the conference crown. (Fairfield was the most recent team other than Colerain to win the GMC outright when it did so in 1999).

This may be one of the most talent-rich seasons the GMC has had in quite some time. The GMC had four playoff qualifiers last season and there will be some very interesting matchups this fall. Watch for Mason at Sycamore Sept. 8, Lakota West at Mason Sept. 22, Mason at Colerain Sept. 29 and Colerain at Fairfield Oct. 13 as a barometer for some of the area's top teams.

Colerain senior linebacker Daniel Bolden is one of the area’s top players in the 2018 class. (Tony Tribble/WCPO contributor)

5. UC commits in the spotlight

As the University of Cincinnati and new head coach Luke Fickell prepare for the season opener Aug. 31 against Austin Peay, the Bearcats’ recruiting efforts continue to be in the spotlight around the high school scene.

Keep an eye on Fairfield defensive end Malik Vann, La Salle tight end Josh Whyle, St. Xavier defensive end Blake Bacevich and Colerain wide receiver Ja’von Hicks. UC may still land more remaining uncommitted 2018 players. The high school players’ recruiting efforts will also tell a story to see in determining who the Bearcats can ink in mid-December and what impact will be made for the 2019 class.

Fairfield senior defensive end Malik Vann is verbally committed to UC. (Tony Tribble/WCPO contributor)

6. Catching Carman

Fairfield senior left tackle Jack Carman is the area’s top recruit in the 2018 class and has plans to make a college decision in December. The five-star recruit narrowed his list to Clemson, Ohio State, Southern California, Florida State and Wisconsin. Carman, who is 6 feet 7 and 360 pounds, hasn’t publicly announced his official visit schedule yet. Rated the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle by 247Sports, Carman has committed to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Fairfield senior left tackle Jack Carman is rated the area’s top recruit in 2018 class. (Tony Tribble/WCPO contributor)

7. West Clermont debuts

The new West Clermont High School opens its season Aug. 25 against visiting Princeton in the Showdown. The school combined Amelia and Glen Este and created plenty of depth.

The Wolves have 145 players in grades 9-12, according to coach Nick Ayers. “It’s been really nice,” Ayers said. “We have really good depth. A lot of the kids have persevered; they’re not used to having anyone behind them.”

Ayers said last week it remains to be seen any expectations on the numbers of wins this season. The Wolves will be led by several players including senior defensive backs Joey Floccari, Mitch Mentzel and Tyler Steinker. Watch also for senior linebacker Gunnar Johnson, senior running back Austin Maham and junior running back Ryan Cann. West Clermont, a Division I, Region 4 team, will be tested quickly out of the gate after Week 1. The Wolves host Winton Woods Sept. 1 and play at La Salle Sept. 8.

8. Is this the year for CHCA?

The Eagles have been knocking on the door in trying to reach the Division V state final but Coldwater has been a perennial nemesis. This season, however, Coldwater moves to Division VI which could pave the way for the Eagles, winners of 19 consecutive regular season games.

CHCA will be tested early with three quality Division IV teams (Fenwick, Indian Hill and Wyoming) to start the season.

“We have to challenge them,” CHCA coach Mark Mueller. Watch for senior quarterback Danny Vanatsky (2,497 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in 2016) and senior offensive lineman Ryan Wichmann who has seven scholarship offers.

Wyoming, a Division IV regional finalist in 2016, returns 13 starters from a team that went 12-1.

CHCA senior offensive lineman Ryan Wichmann has multiple scholarship offers. (Tony Tribble/WCPO Contributor)

9. State finals in Canton

Yes, the complaints will continue about the drive, the weather and everything in between here and Stark County. But the reality is the new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will host the state football finals for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. This will be the first time the finals will be back in Canton since 2013 at Fawcett Stadium.

Another difference is Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium is no longer a site. So all seven divisions will play from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. This will be the only weekend in the postseason to include a Saturday game too. This season will be the first time since 1973 the Ohio high school football playoffs will take place exclusively on Friday until the state finals.