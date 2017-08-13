CINCINNATI -- For more than a decade, the Clifton Cultural Arts Center has brought together Uptown residents who share an appreciation for the arts.

The CCAC has worked toward its mission of community enrichment and involvement since 2004, offering rotating exhibits showcasing local artists, classes and events. However, it was only last year that the center’s idea of hosting a community art show became a reality.

The CCAC will host its second annual Uptown & Around show, displaying local artwork from members of the community, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. Artists of all skill levels who live in Clifton and surrounding neighborhoods, including Avondale, Corryville, Camp Washington, CUF, Mount Auburn, Northside and Spring Grove Village, are encouraged to submit their work.

Organizers request that artists drop off their best piece of artwork from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 14. All artwork must be labeled with a title, the medium used, the size, the artist's phone number and full name, and it must be ready to hang.

Leslie Mooney, executive director of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center, said she's looking forward to this year's event, as last year's event was successful in bringing together a diverse group of artists from all over the Uptown area.

"I was really surprised at how many entries we had. There were about 70,” Mooney said. “Kids participated, too. I think our youngest artist who displayed their work was only 4 years old, so this year we're going to set up a section of the show just for the kids."

Mooney said there was a range of work submitted last year, from installations and paintings to photography and sculpture. She hopes to see a similar variety this year.

Artists in the show also have the option to sell their art by adding a price next to the description of their work. If the piece sells during the show, the artist will receive 75 percent of the sale price.

Clifton resident and oil painter Patty Olding said she believes the show is beneficial for the community.

"The Clifton Arts Center is truly a wonderful thing,” Olding said. “Being able to participate and bring people in ... it's just wonderful to gather all of the artists and have the people of Clifton be able to see their work."

However, Olding said it's more just an art show.

"There are so many hidden gems in Clifton. A lot of artists don't really get to show their art, so to me, the best part is helping find those people that usually do their art but don't get to display it," she said.

A former architect, Olding started painting with oil colors as a hobby. As her work started to sell, she became a full-time artist and got heavily involved within the arts community and the Clifton Cultural Arts Center.

Olding said she enjoys helping fellow artists in her community; she often helps hang art for upcoming shows and exhibitions at CACC. She also has taught oil painting classes, and taken classes herself.

"I just find it very rewarding to have the arts so close where I'm able to enjoy it all right in my backyard," she said.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center admission is free. The exhibition will be open during the CCAC's normal business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Find more information on the upcoming art show, classes and events at the CCAC on its website.