SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Danny Vanatsky is the consummate vocal leader of a high school football team.

The Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy senior quarterback enjoys the opportunity. After all, he’d like to explore a career in sports broadcasting one day.

“I love sports,” Vanatsky said. “I can’t see myself living without sports in the future.”

The Eagles (12-1 in 2016) couldn’t envision anyone but Vanatsky as their quarterback in the spread offense this fall. He threw for 2,497 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2016. He threw just four interceptions for the entire season.

“He puts us in good positions,” CHCA coach Mark Mueller said. “You will hear him out here leading. He can probably run the offense without any help from the coaches. He is just a great kid.”

Vanatasky, 18, has a 30 on his ACT. He has interest from schools that include William & Mary, Richmond, Furman and Robert Morris. But he’ll worry about his college plans after the season.

CHCA senior quarterback Danny Vanatsky is one of the area’s top players in the 2018 class.

CHCA, a Division V program, has a challenging non-league schedule to start the season with three Division IV opponents. CHCA plays host to Fenwick Aug. 25 before playing at Indian Hill (Sept. 1) and hosting Wyoming (Sept. 9).

“I love it,” said Vanatsky, who transferred from Indian Hill after his freshman season. “Ever since I came here I’ve wanted the opportunity to play the best schools in Division IV and stuff like that. It will be great for the program too because we don’t really get to show everyone who we can compete with in the city because we are playing our conference schedule. We are all really looking forward to it and it will be a great test.”

WCPO Insiders can learn why CHCA may have a better opportunity to the state Final Four this year and how much command senior quarterback Danny Vanatsky has of the Eagles' offense.