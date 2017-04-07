As the weather warms up, road construction will be amping up, too. Here are nine road projects to watch out for around Cincinnati this spring and summer.

I-71/MLK Interchange

Work on the interchange of I-71 and Martin Luther King Boulevard began in 2014 and is expected to be complete by this fall.

The McMillan Street ramp will be closed for 60 days beginning in April. The ramp and ramp bridge widening are expected to be complete by early summer.

Starting in May, painting on the I-71 bridge over Victory Parkway will require various lane closures on Victory Parkway.

I-71 Lytle Tunnel

This project, which includes upgrades to lighting, mechanical and ventilation systems, aims to bring the tunnel into compliance with current fire codes and design standards. Additional work includes concrete and tile repairs and the installation of cameras and a fire-detection system.

Lytle Street is closed in front of the Anna Louise Inn, and one lane on Fourth Street is closed. Parking spaces on the south side of Fourth Street and the west side of Pike Street also are inaccessible.

The tunnel work is expected to be complete this fall.

I-71 bridge deck replacement

Work began last July to replace northbound and southbound I-71 bridge decks over Eggleston Drive, Butler Street and I-471.

As work continues this summer, the Third Street exit from southbound I-71 will remain closed. Drivers should take the Gilbert Avenue exit instead. The Second Street ramp onto northbound I-71 is closed as well but will re-open when the Fifth Street ramp closes in the next few months.

The project is expected to be complete in the fall.

I-71 resurfacing from Lytle Tunnel to north of Ohio 562

Resurfacing work on northbound and southbound I-71 began in March and is expected to be complete by September 2018.

The work will extend about 5½ miles, from north of Lytle Tunnel to the railroad bridge north of Ohio 562, with the exception of the Martin Luther King Drive interchange.

The work will require various lane closures, starting with a section between Ridge Road and Dana Avenue.

I-71 resurfacing from Ohio 126 to Deerfield Road bridge

Resurfacing work will begin in August on a second portion of I-71, between Ohio 125 and the Deerfield Road bridge just south of I-275, leading to various lane closures. The work is expected to be complete in August 2018.

I-71/I-75 Brent Spence Bridge maintenance

Drivers can expect to see lane restrictions on Pete Rose Way as the bridge and road involving the Ohio portion of the Brent Spence Bridge corridor undergoes rehabilitation. The work includes pier, wearing-surface, joint and drainage repairs as well as painting.

In addition to the Pete Rose Way restrictions, I-71/75 will see nightly lane closures beginning in April.

The project, which began in December 2015, is expected to be complete this summer.

I-75 widening -- Phase 4 of Mill Creek Expressway

Work is expected to be complete in late spring on the 1½ miles of I-75 from the Western Hills viaduct to the Monmouth Street overpass.

While much of the work is done -- including reconfiguration of northbound traffic and updating the ramp from Hopple Street onto northbound I-75 -- drivers can expect to see some ramp and lane restrictions through the spring.

I-75 widening -- Phase 7 of Mill Creek Expressway

New northbound lanes are under construction between Mitchell Avenue and the Norwood Lateral and are expected to be complete this fall. The project, which began in 2014, includes reconstructing and widening a one-mile stretch of I-75 and reconstructing the bridge over Vine Street.

New pavement and a new retaining wall and sound wall are currently under construction.

Through the Valley

This seven-phase project is expected to cost between $500 million and $600 million and includes adding a new lane on I-75, resurfacing and interchange construction from Ohio 126 to just south of I-275.

The project begins this spring, with a completion date yet to be determined.

The first two phases of construction will begin in the fall, focusing on approximately two miles of I-75 from south of Shepherd Lane to north of Glendale-Milford Road. The work includes a redesign of the Shepherd Lane interchange, improvements to the Glendale-Milford interchange and constructing a local roadway connection between Shepherd Lane and Glendale-Milford.

For 24/7 information related to local traffic, construction and weather, visit http://ohgo.com/dashboard/cincinnati