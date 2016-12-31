CINCINNATI -- Reporting on Tri-State developments kept us pretty busy during 2016. It was a year that saw billions in investment of both private and public dollars in neighborhoods along both sides of the Ohio River.

Next year stands to keep us just as busy.

While it was no easy task to narrow this list down, here are the top nine neighborhoods we'll be watching in 2017:

1. Madisonville

The Madisonville Community Urban Redevelopment Corp. has worked for more than the last three years to revitalize its business district, and last month they learned 2017 might bring a major boost to those efforts.

Three local community-development organizations won a combined $125 million in the latest allocation of New Markets Tax Credits -- a program allows investors to reduce their tax liability by purchasing federal tax credits from community-development groups. The Ackermann Group is actively courting deals to complete financing of its long-planned development of an eight-acre site at Madison Road and Whetsel Avenue.

The development will include 180 new residential units and 30,000 square feet of office and retail space:

Site plan for Madison and Whetsel project in Madisonville. (Provided)

The tax credit awards were part of a $7 billion batch awarded by the U.S. Treasury Department in November. The Cincinnati Development Fund -- one of the community-development organizations allocating locally awarded funds -- told WCPO they have nine projects in mind for the $65 million it received including a cluster of commercial development on Elm Street near Findlay Market and commercial developments at Peebles Corner in Walnut Hills, and Westwood Town Hall, along with Madisonville.

2. Walnut Hills

The Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation has been working hard to build up the central neighborhood for years, and one of its biggest announcements -- the purchase of the historic Paramount Theater building at Peebles Corner -- actually came in 2016.

That said, 2017 could prove to be Walnut Hills' biggest year yet, with nearly $50 million in development projects nearing completion over the next 12 months, according to Kevin Wright, executive director for the WHRF.

Three focus areas are prioritized in the Walnut Hills Reinvestment Plan (Provided)

Wright and his team presented earlier this year to the City Planning Commission their comprehensive, 10-year redevelopment plan for the district, which -- along with Peebles Corner at the intersection of East McMillan Street and Gilbert Avenue -- will focus redevelopment efforts around the intersections of Lincoln and Gilbert avenues and Buena Vista, just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, itself in the midst of a major overhaul.

"Everybody was very supportive," Wright said of the presentation.

Read more about the Walnut Hills Reinvestment Plan here.

3. West End

This neighborhood of 6,000 people is divided by Interstate 75 and lacks a cohesive sense of community and place.

At least that's according to a coalition of artists and community organizers who came together in early December to create a "creative placemaking network," to identify issues and possible solutions in five different neighborhoods across Greater Cincinnati.

In West End, organizers and officials with Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses, the Carl Lindner YMCA, Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the West End Art Gallery are looking to bring a sense of identity to the neighborhood.

"The thing about underserved communities is that they're often given things, and it's not always what they want," said Paula Sherman of the YMCA. "And then, people just don't show up."

That's why, she said, in 2017 the group will give West End residents of all ages a chance to vote for the kinds of events they'd like to see in their community.

Other neighborhoods included in the creative placemaking program were Madisonville, Walnut Hills, and East, West and Lower Price Hill -- along with the city of Covington in Northern Kentucky.

4. Lower Price Hill

The West Side Cincinnati neighborhood has a lot to look forward to over the next 12 months.

As part of the creative placemaking program, the group plans to work with development nonprofit Price Hill Will to promote and expand its existing homesteading program, which allows low-income families to earn ownership of property through a five-year land contract that requires work on the home.

Community Matters celebrated the grand opening of the Washing Well, May 26, 2016.

The neighborhood saw a big win in 2016, with the opening of nonprofit laundromat and cooperative, the Washing Well. Before its May 2016 opening, it had been more than a decade that Lower Price Hill residents -- some 90 percent of whom rent their homes -- had easy access to a laundry facility.

It's all thanks to the efforts of Lower Price Hill-based community-development group Community Matters, which has purchased 17 other neighborhood buildings poised for renovation into affordable apartments, according to co-founder and vice president, Mary Knauff-Delaney.

"We have this beautiful housing stock here that’s crumbling around the residents and something needs to be done,” she told WCPO. “Over time, we think these projects could have a huge impact and really change some things here."

5. South Cumminsville

Lower Price Hill isn't the only neighborhood about to see a boost in affordable housing.

Columbus, Ohio-based National Church Residences is developing a $16 million affordable housing project -- the Commons at South Cumminsville -- which will provide 80 multi-family rental units for low- and very low-income housing.

A preliminary rendering of the Commons at South Cumminsville affordable housing development. (Provided)

About $1 million of that cost will be covered by a batch of grants handed out by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. That's the lion's share $3.5 million the bank awarded earlier this month.

The grants -- allocated under the Affordable Housing Program -- will result in the creation of more than 2,000 units of affordable housing in all the bank's district of Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.

RELATED: Fifth Third Bank announces massive low-income housing investment

6. Westwood

Like Walnut Hills, Westwood was also on our "neighborhoods to watch" list for 2016.

The city's largest neighborhood announced a dizzying number of development projects in 2015 and 2016, and the momentum is not stopping, most notably with the now in-progress revitalization of Westwood Square, a project behind which Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley threw his support when he unveiled in May his 2017 budget plan.

An early rendering of a possible remaking for Westwood Town Square. (Provided)

Organizers say green space is the key ingredient to boost the neighborhood's central business district, positioned between Montana, Harrison and Epworth avenues.

"The community has decided that we need to tie our green space together to really put the beginning touches on the revitalization of our business district,” said John Eby, neighborhood resident and co-founder of Westwood Works. “If we can create our own Washington Park, for example, we think it will help draw businesses in."

Westwood residents can also expect some traffic-calming road enhancements to accompany the revitalization of Westwood Square, especially given the Cincinnati Police Department's warning to pedestrians and drivers to "be defensive" after a string of fatal crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists this fall.

Among the hotspots within that streak of crashes was Westwood's Ferguson Road.

Also among the neighborhood's efforts to enhance pedestrian- and bicycle-friendliness: a proposed .58-mile mixed-use trail connecting the Dunham Recreation Center to the Western Sports Mall on Ferguson.

7. The Banks

It's tricky to include The Banks on this list because it's constantly developing -- adding new businesses and amenities, losing others -- every year.

But 2017 is poised to stand out as one of the riverfront district's biggest years yet, with a proposed concert venue, law school and even for-sale housing all in the cards.

The Lifestyle Communities Pavilion in the Arena District of Columbus is similar to the concert venue PromoWest wants to bring to The Banks in Cincinnati. (Provided)

PromoWest Productions -- the operator of the Bunbury and Buckle Up music festivals -- has been trying for three years to build an indoor and outdoor concert venue in Cincinnati, and spent roughly $100,000 on building drawings.

A detailed plan for the next phase of The Banks -- south of General Electric’s Global Operations Center -- should be finalized by early next year, said Tom Gabelman, the lead attorney representing the county at The Banks. The Banks Steering Committee, a group of high-profile community and business leaders appointed by city and county leadership, is in the midst of deciding where new developments will fit in best.

Read more here.

8. Westside (Covington)

2016 was the year for downtown Covington, with an explosion of new businesses along the city's central, Madison Avenue corridor, most notably the conversion of the historic Coppin's building into the luxurious Hotel Covington.

But just next door, there's a lot happening in Covington's Westside neighborhood, which spans between Madison, Interstate 75, Pike Street and 16th Street.

Covington Coffee Shop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Andy Foltz/WCPO)

Cutting through the center of the neighborhood is the recently redesigned Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (formerly 12th Street). Arguably anchored by German-style restaurant Wunderbar -- which was voted this year by Yelp users as Kentucky's best restaurant -- in 2016, the MLK corridor saw the rehabilitation of several historic buildings, including the Hellmann Creative Center, housed in a former sawmill at the corner of MLK and Holman Street, as well as enhancing its pedestrian-friendliness.

The Hellmann Creative Center is also the project selected for the creative placemaking program.

Just a few blocks west sits the historic Bavarian Brewing building, which Kenton County commissioners announced in July will one day house the county's administrative offices, bringing hundreds of county jobs to the historic neighborhood.

Covington Coffee Shop also opened on MLK earlier this year.

9. Ludlow

If there's one city along Northern Kentucky's riverfront poised to explode in 2017, it's most likely Ludlow.

Developers and business owners got a chance to see the small Northern Kentucky city's wealth of untapped real estate -- which includes everything from Victorian storefronts to newer industrial buildings and classically designed residences with affordable price tags -- during October's "Beyond the Curb" event, an annual neighborhood tour program that features up-and-coming areas south of the Ohio River.

A rendering of the Ludlow Municipal Lot, which would feature a community gathering space and also pay tribute to the city's railroad heritage with a viewing platform near the Norfolk Southern line. (Provided)

Leaders are working to make sure they can manage the influx of interest while maintaining Ludlow's "small-town America" feel.

Ludlow City Manager Elishia Chamberlain told WCPO she thinks it's an attainable balance: "The newcomers have fit right in with longtime establishments,” said Chamberlain. “That’s what makes Ludlow unique -- we’re all very proud of the community we have, but we’re excited for change."

Read more about what Ludlow has in store here.

Pat LaFleur reports on transportation and development for WCPO. Connect with him on Twitter (@pat_laFleur).

Previous stories by WCPO.com's Dan Monk, Lisa Bernard-Kuhn, Lucy May, Paula Christian and Amanda Seitz -- along with contributors Andy Foltz, Hillary Copsey and Hannah Purnell -- also contributed to this report.