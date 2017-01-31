NEW YORK -- Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal.
Thomas Dunne Books said Tuesday that Kasich's "Two Paths: America Divided or United" will be published April 25. The book will reflect on Kasich's career, his run for the presidency and his views on a wide range of issues, from media coverage of politics to voting rights.
In a telephone interview with The Washington Post on Sunday, Kasich declined to answer whether a major Republican figure could try to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, saying it’s too early to make a judgement call after just one week.
“That question is so out there it doesn’t even dignify a response,” he said. “It’s very early in this administration. … Sometimes an administration has to get its sea legs and figure out how to function.”