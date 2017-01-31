NEW YORK -- Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Thomas Dunne Books said Tuesday that Kasich's "Two Paths: America Divided or United" will be published April 25. The book will reflect on Kasich's career, his run for the presidency and his views on a wide range of issues, from media coverage of politics to voting rights.

RELATED: Kasich says he's no lame duck

The 64-year-old Kasich was a leading competitor to Trump in the GOP primary race and declined to endorse Trump after he clinched the nomination.

The two have continued to feud, with Kasich calling Trump's recent immigration executive order "ham-handed," and Trump supporting a contender for state party chair in Ohio who defeated a Kasich backer for the job.

In a telephone interview with The Washington Post on Sunday, Kasich declined to answer whether a major Republican figure could try to challenge Trump in the 2020 election, saying it’s too early to make a judgement call after just one week.

“That question is so out there it doesn’t even dignify a response,” he said. “It’s very early in this administration. … Sometimes an administration has to get its sea legs and figure out how to function.”