'Annie's Law' requiring Breathalyzers in cars of convicted drunk drivers goes into effect Wednesday

The Ohio law that requires people convicted of driving drunk to have in-car Breathalyzers goes into effect Wednesday.

"Annie's Law," named after 36-year-old Annie Rooney of Chilicothe, was passed by the Ohio legislature and signed by Gov. John Kasich last year. Rooney was riding a bicycle when she was struck and killed by a drunken driver in July 2013.

Hoping we can save more lives & prevent more drunk driving w/Annie’s Law

Thx @RepGaryScherer & @SenBobPeterson for your important leadership pic.twitter.com/Lx0MDHnsK2 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 28, 2017

Following her death, Rooney’s family pushed for stricter legislation in Ohio surrounding first-time OVI offenders.

Annie’s Law would require these offenders to use a breath alcohol ignition Interlock device. The device works as a sobriety test, requiring the driver to blow into a Breathalyzer before starting their vehicle