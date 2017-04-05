'Annie's Law' requiring Breathalyzers in cars of convicted drunk drivers goes into effect Wednesday

WCPO Staff
7:53 AM, Apr 5, 2017

The Ohio law that requires people convicted of driving drunk to have in-car Breathalyzers goes into effect Wednesday.

"Annie's Law," named after 36-year-old Annie Rooney of Chilicothe, was passed by the Ohio legislature and signed by Gov. John Kasich last year. Rooney was riding a bicycle when she was struck and killed by a drunken driver in July 2013.

Following her death, Rooney’s family pushed for stricter legislation in Ohio surrounding first-time OVI offenders.

Annie’s Law would require these offenders to use a breath alcohol ignition Interlock device. The device works as a sobriety test, requiring the driver to blow into a Breathalyzer before starting their vehicle

