CINCINNATI -- The cost to park in eight city garages and lots will cost you more starting March 1.

City Manager Harry Black says prices haven't changed since 2010, and the city needs more for upkeep. Any money the city makes at its parking garages and lots can only be used for operating and maintaining them.

The changes also bring rates in line with other parking facilities Downtown, Black said.

The biggest price hikes will be at the Garfield Garage and L&N Loop Lot, where monthly rates increase by $15, or $180 a year.

At six other garages and parking lots, monthly rates are going up by $10, or, in the case of the Town Center Garage on Central Parkway, staying the same.

The price is going up for people who don't have monthly passes, too, by about $1 per hour, or, in some places, $1 per day.

See where prices are changing, and by how much, with the map below: