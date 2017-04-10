From streetcar to gun violence, what will mayoral candidates discuss at Monday's debate?

Other topics that could come up between the current mayor, City Council member Simpson and former University of Cincinnati board chair Richardson during the 7 p.m. debate at the Cincinnati Art Museum:
Child poverty
Racial disparities in housing/transportation/jobs/health
Sanctuary city status
Balancing a projected $25 million city budget deficit
Infrastructure issues, such as the Western Hills Viaduct
Economic development and creating more jobs
Dwight Tillery, a former Cincinnati mayor who runs the Health Gap, defended the nearly $3.8 million the nonprofit has received over the last decade, saying the group has made strides in improving minority health in the city.
“This weekend was a horrific reminder that Cincinnati is not immune to the tragedy that ensues when people resort to gun violence to resolve disputes and innocent people are caught in the crossfire,” Cranley said in a March 29 op-ed on WCPO.com.
Richardson also spoke in the op-ed about how the situation was a reminder of the harsh reality too many people in Cincinnati face: “Gun violence is on the rise, and our friends, family and neighbors are losing their lives because of it.”
Simpson talked about taking alternative approaches to gun violence in Cincinnati.
“Like a disease, violence spreads through communities through close contact with an impacted person,” she said in the op-ed, referencing psychological trauma resulting from early and frequent exposure to violence. “We can and must address these issues to keep our city safe."