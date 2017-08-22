Robert Nader, 20-year veteran of Covington Police Department, to become its new chief

COVINGTON, Ky. -- A 20-year veteran of the Covington Police Department will become its new leader.

Robert Nader, assistant chief of operations, will take over as police chief Sept. 1. That's when current Chief Bryan Carter retires after 27 years of service.

"Rob's love of the city and his commitment to providing the very best public safety is shown day in and day out," Carter said in a news release. "Rob is a well-rounded individual and has served many roles during his 20 years with the City. It has been an honor serving with Rob and I wish him the very best."

Nader grew up in Covington and started with the police department in January 1997. He's been a bike patrol officer, community relations officer, detective, SWAT negotiator, narcotics and vice sergeant, FBI Safe Streets Task Force officer and watch commander.

He's also worked as the department public information officer, LGBTQ liaison, patrol bureau captain, SWAT commander and the department's administrative services and accreditation captain.

"My goal as chief is to keep the positive momentum going into the future and to be open to new ideas," Nader said in a news release.