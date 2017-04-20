Dad's great reaction after daughter's 'accident'

Ben Sowards got a call from his wife explaining what had happened and was asked to pick his daughter up from school.
“My heart kind of just broke,” he told BuzzFeed News because he knew his daughter, Valerie, would be embarrassed. So, he did what any good dad would do. He splashed water all over the front of his pants.
Then, when he saw Valerie in the office, he made a big deal about asking to use her backpack to hide his own “accident.”
My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed ������������������������������������ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr
This isn’t the first time his natural instincts have helped in a situation like this, either. Lucinda has also benefited from her dad’s humor. She recounts a time she fell while skating on a school trip to the Huffington Post.
“I got a massive black eye and he FaceTimed me and had vividly painted a black eye that matched mine on himself,” she told the publication.
So now, the family’s come to expect and appreciate this kind of reaction from their dad. Lucinda reports to the Huffington Post that Valerie is doing just fine, and has been able to cope with it all.
“She’s doing great,” Lucinda told the Huffington Post. “She’s learned to laugh about it and thinks what my dad did was hilarious.”
