Former Mason band director gets 6 months in prison for student sex case

FAIRBORN, Ohio -- Mason High School's former band director will serve six months in jail, remain on probation for five years and remain on a child sex offender registry, as decided by the Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.

Robert Bass, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, according to online Greene County Common Pleas Court documents. He was accused of having having a sexual relationship with a former student 20 years ago.

The case involved an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl who was a band student between Jan. 1, 1996, and June 1, 1996, while Bass was employed as the band director for Fairborn High School, according to Fairborn police.

Detectives began an investigation in April 2016 when police received a tip regarding a possible sex offense involving Bass, police said.

In June, Bass abruptly resigned as band director at Mason High School.