Website lets teachers crowdsource class projects

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. -- There are a lot of moving parts in Rachel Fasciotto's third-grade glass at Fort Wright Elementary. Students are in chairs, standing at tables, on the floor and on exercise balls.

"It helps me think better," third-grader Saylor Siegert said.

"It keeps us moving," said third-grader Noah Renner.

Soon, Fasciotto hopes to add bike pedal stands to her classroom.

"Teachers are always looking for creative ways to get as many materials as they can," she said.

Fasciotto turned to the website donorschoose.org, where teachers around the country can crowdfund their classroom projects.

"I have a lot of family members, or kids' parents who say, 'How can I help? What can I do?' This is a great way to connect one classroom and one project," Fasciotto said.

The website allows anyone to search by teacher, by neighborhood, by school or by project and donate to help students like those in Fasciotto's class. They currently have almost 100 projects sponsored by local teachers.

In Fasciotto's case, she's more than two-thirds of the way to the $350 she needs.

"This was definitely the easiest way to say, 'Here's what I want, here's what we need,' and put it all in one place," she said.