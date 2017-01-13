New magnet school for gifted children to open in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI -- The former home of Cincinnati Public Schools’ suspension and expulsion programs will become a magnet school for gifted children in the fall.

Spencer School for Gifted and Exception Children will open in Walnut Hills in August, according to the district’s website, and join fellow magnets Hyde Park School and Cheviot School in educating elementary-age children who perform at “exceptionally high levels” relative to their age and environment.

The district screens children for gifted ability in four areas: superior cognitive ability, specific academic ability in subject areas, creativity in thinking and superior ability in visual and/or performing arts.

The new school will be housed at 2825 Alms Place.