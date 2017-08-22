Learning gets an upgrade at Archbishop Moeller High School

CINCINNATI -- Lessons are getting an upgrade at Archbishop Moeller High School, where administrators are supervising the installation of smart blackboards, new sound systems and new lighting into its 24 classrooms.

The high-tech renovation, which includes not only classrooms but hallways and restrooms as well, comes with a $3 million price tag in the name of more active learning.

"In this classroom, you are engaged," said Linda Zins-Adams, chair of the school's world language department, in reference to what her colleagues have nicknamed ‘Classroom 2.0' -- the first of these next-generation rooms to have been completed. "The seating is very flexible … the students have, with the two (smart blackboard) screens, a view from every angle."

The project began in May 2016, when Moeller partnered with UC's world-renowned college of design, architecture, art and planning -- that's DAAP for short -- and its students began brainstorming ways to redesign the classroom.

School president Marshall Hyzdu said they began implementing the students' ideas that fall, resulting in the birth of Classroom 2.0 -- a blueprint for the others to follow.

"A big part is how we're fundraising," director of facilities Dave Beiersdorfer said. "We're trying to reach out to our Moeller alumni and around the community to engage them in what we're doing here."

Each individual room will cost $75,000. Although the school plans to set aside money each year to further the renovation, Beiersdorfer said every little bit helps.