WNKU signal going off the air Friday, switching to religious programming

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. -- WNKU 89.7-FM will go off the air Friday morning as the signal transitions to religious content.

Programming will end at 8:59 a.m. as Northern Kentucky University completes the sale of the station to Bible Broadcasting Corporation, the university announced Thursday evening.

NKU is selling the station to Bible Broadcasting for $1.9 million.

The sale was made in the face of "steep financial challenges" for the station and university, according to the announcement. WNKU required $4.4 million from the university since it purchased WPFB and WPAY in 2011, rather than reaching financial stability as hoped.

NKU already sold its WNKE signal in Portsmouth, Ohio to Educational Media Foundation for $700,000 plus 75 percent of the net sale proceeds of WEKV in South Webster.

The university has also accepted a bid of $4 million in cash and $1.3 million in advertising time from Grant County Broadcasters for 105.9-FM WNKN. Regular programming will continue on 105.9 pending the completion of that sale.