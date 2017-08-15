Most Cincinnati State sports 'on hold' this year for restructuring

CINCINNATI -- Most of Cincinnati State's sports programs will be "on hold" this year as part of a restructuring.

The college is looking to align themselves closer to other two-year schools in Ohio after looking at costs of the programs, Cincinnati State President Dr. Monica Posey said in a written statement. That will likely mean there are no more athletic scholarships and there will be part-time coaches instead of full-time coaches.

"We greatly value and appreciate our student athletes," Posey said. "They are part of our student body and our goal is to support them and help them achieve their academic and career goals."

The restructuring also means Cincinnati State's basketball, volleyball and golf programs will be on hold this upcoming season. They're expected to resume next year.

Cincinnati State competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association. The basketball and volleyball programs are Division II sports and its golf program is a Division III sport, but they will likely all be Division III sports when they return.

The soccer program was already restructured and will continue this year.