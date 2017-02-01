Cincinnati Public Schools wants to know what matters most to you for next superintendent

CINCINNATI -- What do you think matters most for Cincinnati Public Schools' next superintendent?

The district had the first of three meetings Wednesday morning, asking people the qualities they'd like to see in CPS's leader.

Superintendent Mary Ronan will retire Aug. 1 after leading the district for nine years, capping a 40-year career with CPS as a teacher and administrator. The school board's goal is to complete candidate interviews by the end of April and have the next superintendent on the job no later than Aug. 1.

Jill Fisher, a mother with two children in CPS elementary schools, was among about two dozen people who took part in the morning session at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio.

"I would like to find someone that also is looking at all of the schools, whether it be the lowest-performing schools, how can we build those up, but also not neglect or be in denial that the high-performing schools may also have needs," Fisher said. She said she feels those higher-performing schools are sometimes ignored.

CPS has hired Ray and Associates to help find superintendent candidates. Jeanine Donaldson, with the search firm, said viewpoints like Fisher's all help filter the people considered for the job.

"Rest assured that our process is going to find the best person in the country for the job," Donaldson said.

The meetings continue Wednesday night and Thursday:

Wednesday, Feb. 1

6-7:30 p.m.

Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

Community Room

3458 Reading Road Thursday, Feb. 2

6-7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency

1740 Langdon Farm Road

CPS has an online survey to let people identify the top qualities they most want in the next superintendent. The survey also lets people suggest questions they would like the school board to ask candidates during the interview process.