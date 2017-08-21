Staring at the sun isn't the only thing that could harm you during the solar eclipse.

Officials say they're worried about drivers who may become distracted during the solar eclipse.

"If someone's trying to gaze out their window to observe anything, whether it be an eclipse or something else, and not focusing on driving, that could be a distraction," Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Hamilton said.

It's not just drivers who may be distracted -- pedestrians may be distracted, too, according to AAA spokeswoman Jenifer Moore.

"They will have on the glasses and will not really be paying attention to anything that is happening around them," Moore said.

Traffic is expected to be heavy today, as Cincinnati is a gateway for many to the path of totality. Cincinnati will experience about 93 percent, but areas in Western Kentucky and Tennessee fall on the path of totality.

If you're staying home in the Tri-State, you'll still see effects of the eclipse. If you're on the road during the celestial event, you should pull over, Hamilton said.

"Make sure they find a safe place to park. Not along side the roadway, but parking lot or something of that nature," Hamilton said. "Certainly not try to view it while you're driving down the interstate or any other roadway."

It's also not safe to drive while wearing solar eclipse glasses, Moore said.