From Columbus to the Netherlands, they traveled near and far to see the eclipse in Nashville

Emily Maxwell
6:58 PM, Aug 21, 2017

The totality of the solar eclipse, as seen from Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Emily Maxwell | WCPO

Emily Maxwell | WCPO
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photojournalist Emily Maxwell went to Nashville, Tennessee, where people from all over the country traveled to see the solar eclipse in totality. 

It was cloudy for a good portion of the eclipse, but she was able to capture an incredible image and met some people from Columbus, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and even the Netherlands who came to see the eclipse. 

The eclipse reached totality for just over two minutes in Nashville. Watch the reactions of tourists who spent their 2017 solar eclipse in Music City in the video below.

 

 

 

