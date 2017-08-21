Photojournalist Emily Maxwell went to Nashville, Tennessee, where people from all over the country traveled to see the solar eclipse in totality.

It was cloudy for a good portion of the eclipse, but she was able to capture an incredible image and met some people from Columbus, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and even the Netherlands who came to see the eclipse.

The eclipse reached totality for just over two minutes in Nashville. Watch the reactions of tourists who spent their 2017 solar eclipse in Music City in the video below.