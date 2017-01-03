Woman overdosed behind wheel with child in car, police say

7:06 PM, Jan 2, 2017
Although Greater Cincinnati's overdose rates have dropped since the dramatic peak they reached over the summer, the epidemic still has a tight grip on the region. One Mount Airy woman stands accused of overdosing Sunday with a 14-year-old girl in her car.

Police say the woman passed out and crashed into a pole, and there was a child in the car with her.

CINCINNATI -- A Northern Kentucky woman is accused of overdosing behind the wheel with a child in the car.

Alicia Cords, 38, was high on heroin when she was driving on Colerain Avenue, then passed out and crashed into a pole Sunday, police said in court records.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the crash and was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with head injuries, according to police. Family members said the girl was not Cord's daughter, but someone she was babysitting.

Records show Cords was recently released from Boone County Jail after being held on charges including possession of cocaine. Police said she was driving with a suspended license before she was arrested Sunday.

Police charged Cords with OVI, driving under suspension, reasonable control and endangering children. She was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center with bond set at $40,000.

