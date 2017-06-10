CINCINNATI -- Jurors heard from two civilian witnesses and two police officers who investigated the death of Samuel DuBose to start Day 2 of the Ray Tensing murder retrial.

DaShonda Reid, DuBose's fiancée, testified first. She owned the car DuBose was driving the day he was killed. Reid's responses to Stew Mathews' questions during cross-examination heated became heated; she addressed Tensing, saying he didn't "know how to own up to what (he's) done."

Next to testify was Alicia Napier, a young mother who was in her car on Thill Street and saw the exchange between DuBose and Tensing. In her tearful testimony she said she initially thought Tensing was shot by DuBose, and she feared her children could be stuck in crossfire.

Kimberly Horning, a crime scene specialist and 10-year police force veteran, testified next, explaining photos and diagrams of the crime scene.

Sgt. Shannon Heine, of Cincinnati Police Department, investigated the fatal shooting. She canvassed the neighborhood where the shooting took place, spoke to Napier, tried to identify other witnesses, and eventually interviewed Tensing and the two officers who responded to the scene of the July 2015 shooting.

With Heine on the stand, Asst. Prosecutor Seth Tieger also played an interview tape and audio from Tensing's interview with CPD two days after the shooting.

Tensing stopped DuBose after he spotted him driving on Vine Street without a front license plate on his car on July 19, 2015. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter after shooting DuBose. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

