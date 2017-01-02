Police kill man in Springfield Township following domestic dispute

CINCINNATI - Police shot and killed a man following a domestic dispute in Springfield Township Sunday night and two other shootings in Cincinnati sent two men into surgery. One of those men later died from his injuries.

The Springfield Township police chief said a gun was recovered at the scene in the 900 block of Twincrest Court around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, but what led the officer to open fire was still under investigation.

According to a police log, eight or nine shots were fired in the incident. The log and two 911 calls obtained by WCPO show this started as an argument between a husband and wife and the wife's friend. One call was from the woman who identified herself as a friend of the wife, and the second 911 call came from the husband himself who was still inside the home. This is part of that call:

"Yeah my wife, yeah, we've been having problems for months, and now her friend is over here. And I'm just, we're, I'm tossing her stuff out. She just needs to go, and if her friend keeps coming up here arguing, then there's a problem."

Chief Browder said when officers arrived, they found the two women outside the home. Browder said the husband displayed a handgun when they went inside the home to speak with him. Police are not commenting on whether or not the man fired any of the 8 to 9 shots or if they all came from officers.

No other details had been released as of 5 a.m. Monday.

In the Cincinnati shootings:

A man was shot in the torso in the 2300 block of Kenton Street in Walnut Hills, police said. A witness reported that a silver car with dark rims drove off after the shooting.

Police found 27-year-old Deandre Berry with a gunshot wound to the head on the sidewalk near Ruth and Woodburn in Evanston around 9:42 p.m. Sunday.

Both men were undergoing surgery at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said. Berry later died from his injuries, and an investigation by the CPD Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Section at (513) 352-3542 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (513) 352-3040 or text “CINTIP” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

