Three cars collide in Forest Park after shooting

One person was thrown from a car early New Year's Day after a shooting and three-car crash.
FOREST PARK, OHIO. Jan. 1, 2017. Three vehicles collided near Sharon and Winton roads after two of the vehicles were involved in a shooting, police said.
FOREST PARK, Ohio -- One person was thrown from a car early New Year's Day after a shooting and three-car crash.
Two of the vehicles were involved in the shooting, Forest Park Police Lt. Rick Jones said. Those cars collided with a third vehicle near the corner of Winton and Sharon roads at about 3:30 a.m.
Paramedics took one person to Mercy Fairfield and another to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.
Two children were inside the third vehicle that wasn't part of the shooting; those children weren't injured.
No one has been arrested, Jones said.
The intersection was closed for several hours.
WCPO will update this developing story.