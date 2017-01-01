Three cars collide in Forest Park after shooting

Kristen Swilley
6:53 AM, Jan 1, 2017
1 min ago

One person was thrown from a car early New Year's Day after a shooting and three-car crash.

Michael Benedic | WCPO
Kristen Swilley | WCPO
FOREST PARK, Ohio -- One person was thrown from a car early New Year's Day after a shooting and three-car crash.

Two of the vehicles were involved in the shooting, Forest Park Police Lt. Rick Jones said. Those cars collided with a third vehicle near the corner of Winton and Sharon roads at about 3:30 a.m.

Paramedics took one person to Mercy Fairfield and another to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.

Two children were inside the third vehicle that wasn't part of the shooting; those children weren't injured.

No one has been arrested, Jones said.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

WCPO will update this developing story.

