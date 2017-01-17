Suspect who fled from court on foot found, arrested

CINCINNATI -- Joshua Kash’s escape from the law might not have been elegant, but it was effective: Facing a robbery and abduction charge with jail time attached, he turned tail and ran out of Hamilton County court during a Jan. 12 hearing.

He remained on the lam for four days and accrued an additional charge of fleeing before the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office caught up with him Monday.

At 10:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that its fugitive unit had worked with Middletown police to discover Kash’s location and arrest him -- a fact the office was "pleased" to report.

Understandably so -- the reason Kash was able to escape so easily was that none of the sheriff’s staff members were present at the hearing, spokesperson Mike Robison said Jan. 13.

"The Judge ordered Joshua Kash to be remanded to jail, and only after the defendant darted out of the courtroom with a head start toward exiting the courthouse were we notified by courtroom staff," Robison said.

Police did not disclose where they had located Kash, but here’s hoping there will be Sheriff’s Department employees in the room next time he goes to court.