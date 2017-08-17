Police looking for man who fled officer, crashed into Norwood building

Police are looking for a male driver who fled officers in Columbia Township and ended up crashed into a building at Ash Street and Norwood Avenue in Norwood at about 12:14 a.m. Thursday.

The pursuit started in the 5200 block of Ridge Road when a sheriff's deputy tried to stop a silver 2016 Nissan hatchback for a moving violation.

The car pulled into a nearby business parking lot before fleeing southbound out of the parking lot onto Ridge Road. The vehicle continued until crashing in Norwood.

The man fled the scene and a canine search of the area was unsuccessful in locating the driver. No occupants of the building were injured.

This incident remains under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 513-825-1500, Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or text Crime Stoppers at CRIMES or 274637 and type “CINTIP” in the message.