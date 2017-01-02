Police looking for Green Twp. gas station robbery suspect

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Green Township police and Hamilton County deputies are searching for an unknown suspect in a gas station robbery that happened early Monday morning.

Police said a man entered the Speedway gas station on Glenway Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. and handed a note to the cashier demanding money, saying he had a gun. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money, Green Township police said.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 male with strawberry blonde hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with a white stripe down the leg, a tan jacket and a blue and white ball cap.

Cincinnati police K9 units attempted to track the suspect, but he was not located.

Green Township police and Hamilton County deputies are investigating the incident, which they classify as an aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.