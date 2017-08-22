Police: Intoxicated man impersonating officer had guns
Associated Press
10:57 AM, Aug 22, 2017
Share Article
OXFORD, Ohio -- Police say an intoxicated 21-year-old man impersonated an officer and approached a driver about alleged traffic violations, then was later found to have three handguns and a bulletproof vest in his vehicle.
Investigators say Jacob Staton walked up to a motorist who was in a vehicle and identified himself as an officer last week in Oxford
Police say the driver realized that the identification that Staton presented wasn’t for a legitimate officer and called authorities.
Staton was jailed on charges of impersonating a peace officer, using weapons while intoxicated and mishandling firearms in a vehicle.
Butler County court records listed no attorney for the Oxford man ahead of his initial court appearance Monday.