Police: Intoxicated man impersonating officer had guns

10:57 AM, Aug 22, 2017

OXFORD, Ohio -- Police say an intoxicated 21-year-old man impersonated an officer and approached a driver about alleged traffic violations, then was later found to have three handguns and a bulletproof vest in his vehicle.

Investigators say Jacob Staton walked up to a motorist who was in a vehicle and identified himself as an officer last week in Oxford

Police say the driver realized that the identification that Staton presented wasn’t for a legitimate officer and called authorities.

Staton was jailed on charges of impersonating a peace officer, using weapons while intoxicated and mishandling firearms in a vehicle.

Butler County court records listed no attorney for the Oxford man ahead of his initial court appearance Monday.

