Police, feds arrest six in roundup

CINCINNATI -- Law enforcement officials from various federal, state and local agencies arrested six wanted people in Greater Cincinnati Tuesday.

Those arrested included Sir Daniel Flemmings and Manches Dowdell, who were both wanted by the state, and Dominique Griffith, Dexter Wright, Derrick Heard and Curtis Howard, who were all wanted by federal officials, Cincinnati police announced.

Details about what crimes they were charged with weren't immediately available.

Authorities also executed four search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

The agencies working with the Cincinnati Police Department Tuesday included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Cincinnati City Solicitor's Office; Hamilton County Sheriff's Office; Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office; Hamilton County Adult Probation; Homeland Security Investigations; Internal Revenue Service; U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Postal Inspectors.

Check back for details on this developing story.

