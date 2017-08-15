MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – A mother was filing a missing persons report at the police station when she got a Facebook message revealing that her missing daughter was dead, according to police.

Police are investigating the strange circumstances in the death of Leslie Lee Dalton, whose body was found in a dried creek bed Sunday, the Journal-News reported.

Police say Rebecca Charlton was at the police station Aug. 10 when she got Facebook messages from someone who had photos of her daughter’s dead body. Police have not been able to find the person who sent the messages.

Dalton’s death is being investigated as a drug overdose, according to Middletown police Lt. Scott Reeve. But police say they’re trying to find who dumped Dalton’s body in the woods behind homes in the 2900 block of Wilbraham Road.

Dalton’s body “was badly decomposed” when it was found, Reeve said. “It had been there for a while,” he said.

Dalton, who lived on Ross Street in Middletown, had reportedly been missing since July 27.

Police also recovered Dalton’s purse and sandals at the scene, according to the police report.

Dalton lived on Ross Street in Middletown, police said.

Autopsy results have not been released.

“We have a lot to look into yet,” Reeve said. “We need to talk to everyone involved and that takes a while.”

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO 9 On Your Side.