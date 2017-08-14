Police charge Fairfield Township dad after babysitter finds infant's injuries

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police arrested a man accused of breaking his infant child's bones.

A family member of 20-year-old Matthew Lohmueller who was babysitting the 5-month-old noticed injuries and alerted authorities, police said in a news release.

The family member brought the child to Cincinnati Children's Liberty Campus, where medical personnel found the child suffered bone fractures in various states of healing, according to police.

Fairfield Township detectives investigated the case and arrested Lohmuieller, the child's father, Saturday.

Lohmueller was charged with endangering children and felonious assault. He was being held in the Butler County Jail. Police said the case remains under investigation.