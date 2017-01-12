Police arrest man accused of supplying gun in Our Daily Bread shooting

WCPO Staff
7:49 PM, Jan 11, 2017

Dion Peoples

CINCINNATI -- Police arrested a man Tuesday who they said gave a gun to another man charged with shooting two people and killing one of them Monday.

Dion Peoples, 44, was charged with having weapons while under disability, according to court records.

Peoples gave the gun to Robert Jacobs that Jacobs used to kill Deante Mattocks and injure a woman at Our Daily Bread, a soup kitchen in Over-the-Rhine, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

A judge set Peoples' bond at $200,000 Wednesday. He was being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jacobs is facing charges of murder and felonious assault.

