ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A potential speeding violation turned into nine separate charges for a pair of teenagers who fled from police with illegal firearms in their car, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the two 18-year-olds, Brenden Lee Shoup and Michael Collins, refused to pull over when officers attempted to stop them for a speeding violation.

They led officers on a high-speed chase, at one point tossing a bag containing three automatic handguns out the window of their car, according to the news release. At least some of those guns had been defaced to remove their serial numbers.

Both were arrested when the chase ended at Kenwood Road.

Shoup, the driver, stands charged with failure to comply, carrying concealed weapon, driving under suspension, improperly handling firearms and defacing identification marks of a firearm.

Collins, the passenger who threw the guns from the car, faces three counts of complicity for the above charges as well as an additional charge of obstructing official business.