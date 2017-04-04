PD: Oxford neighborhoods see increase in auto break-ins

OXFORD, Ohio -- Several Oxford residents have reported items being stolen out of cars, but -- in most cases -- thieves don’t even have to break into the vehicles.

Sgt. Jon Varley said items like money and computers have been reported stolen, and there’s one common denominator.

"They've all been unlocked vehicles,” Varley said. “No force has been used to enter the vehicles; they've all just been left unlocked."

Instances of theft have occurred on James and Hilltop Roads and Devonshire Drive, police said. Residents should lock their doors and remove valuables from their vehicles.

Varley said installing motion lights and security cameras can also help deter thieves.

"They (thieves) may move on to another house knowing that there aren't security cameras there, and they're less likely to be caught if they know that house doesn't have any type of security system,” Varley said.

Oxford police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information, you should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.