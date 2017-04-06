One suspect in custody, another on the run in Wednesday night's police-dragging incident

CINCINNATI -- Police are looking for a man who they said dragged a police officer for a car in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday night.

Officers were responding to a drug complaint on Peete Street near Frintz. When they approached the vehicle, the driver ignored police commands and struck one of the officers, Lt. David Schofield said.

The car traveled about 10-12 feet with the officer before the driver hit a telephone pole and a marked police vehicle, pinning the officer between the suspect's car and the police car, Schofield said.

Police said Taji Hill, 30, was operating the vehicle, which is registered to his mother.

Damien Lowe

Damien Lowe was a passenger in the vehicle during the incident, according to police. He was charged with felonious assault on a police officer. He was in Hamilton County court Thursday morning and a judge set his bond at $100,000.

Hill ran from the scene, police said. A K-9 unit searched the area unsuccessfully for Hill. Police asked anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police union President Dan Hils said the incident was an example of the hazards of police work.

"When you're stopping cars, dealing with people with automobiles, there's always that chance that you could get hit ... It's like a 2,000-pound bullet at times," Hils said.