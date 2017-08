CINCINNATI -- Thirty-seven-year-old Ronald Rousseau was found dead from a gunshot wound in a driveway in the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue at 9:18 p.m. Sunday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.