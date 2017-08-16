PD: Man hospitalized by Lincoln Heights shooting

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A 30-year-old man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after police found him suffering from gunshot woods near the intersection of Byrd and McIntyre avenues.

At about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies found Laron Irvin shot and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Irvin told deputies that he was shot by the occupants of a blue vehicle that fled the area eastbound on Byrd Avenue and then southbound on Mangham Drive.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Section at 513-851-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.