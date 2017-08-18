PD: Man charged with murder in Thursday's shooting at Villages of Roll Hill

CINCINNATI -- Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Oscar Torbert with murder early Friday morning in the death of 25-year-old Donshae Gentry.

At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, District Three officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of President Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill apartment complex. Officers found Gentry dead with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had crashed into a telephone pole.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing.