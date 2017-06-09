PD: Middletown girl forced to perform sex act after using Whisper app to get ride home from school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- A high school girl who used a social media app to get a ride home from summer school was forced to perform a sex act by the driver, according to a Middletown police report.

The Marshall High School student posted June 1 on the Whisper app that she needed a ride from the school, according to police.

Whisper is an app that lets users post pictures and text anonymously. Whisper shares the posts based on geographic location, so the users nearest the poster are the ones more likely to see the message.

The girl and male suspect chatted about making plans to pick her up on the messenger and during that conversation, the suspect asked her to perform oral sex on him and she refused, according to the the police report. However, she still arranged for him to come pick her up.

The victim said when the suspect picked her up, he asked if she knew where an apartment complex was located and she said the nearest one was Bavarian Woods. She said the suspect drove them to the apartment complex somewhere near the 100 block of Bavarian Drive and parked the truck, according to the report.

The suspect then locked the truck’s doors and forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to the police report.

The victim told police the suspect then drove extremely fast to her residence.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 30s with a large nose, blonde hair and facial hair. At the time of the alleged incident, the suspect was wearing sunglasses, khaki cargo shorts and a tan shirt. His vehicle was described by the victim as a “brand new black truck,” according to the police report.

The police report said she did not tell anyone until three days later because she was afraid of getting in trouble for the bad decisions leading up to the incident. She told a friend and a teacher, who informed her parents. They took her to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Liberty Township to be checked out.

