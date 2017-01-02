PD: Evanston man charged for weekend robbery spree

CINCINNATI -- Timothy Cottingham, 41, of Evanston, was arrested Sunday as a suspect in a slew of robberies among other charges.

Cottingham stands charged with four courts of robbery. Court records say he ripped cash registers from three establishments including a Subway restaurant at 3008 Madison Road in Oakley on Dec. 30, a Marco’s Pizza restaurant at 4004 Edwards Road in Hyde Park on Dec. 31, and the Delta Snack Shack at 430 Delta Ave. in Columbia-Tusculum on Jan. 1. The records also accuse Cottingham of robbing a Norwood man on Jan. 1.

Cottingham’s other charges include drug abuse, falsification, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He will appear in court on Monday.